Sen. Rounds demanding answers on UFO’s from military

No. It’s not a re-run of the X-files.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds is part of a group in the US Senate demanding answers to rumors about the military collecting data on extraterrestrials and UFO’s:

The Senate has adopted an amendment to an annual defense bill that would require the federal government to collect and disclose all records related to UFOs and UAPs unless a special review board determines they must be kept classified.

The amendment was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees.

and..

Rounds said he has seen “no evidence personally” that extraterrestrial craft are visiting the planet but said, “I know that there’s a lot of people that have questions about it.”

and..

“I don’t think anybody should say that they know for certain either way,” he said. “If we simply refuse to acknowledge there’s even a remote possibility, then we’re probably not being honest.”

“Some of the items we simply can’t explain,” he said of the Naval videos of UAPs.