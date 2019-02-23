Sen. Stace Nelson attacks colleagues in committee, and via state e-mail.

House Bill 1177 generated some drama this morning as the House State Affairs Committee fixed language for the second version of Senator Stace Nelson’s sonogram bill.

If you recall, earlier this session, Senate Bill 6 met a quick demise after is was pointed out that the poorly drafted legislation would have had South Dakota paying Planned Parenthood’s bills, and South Dakota Right to Life opposed it. What’s someone undeterred by facts and common sense to do? He had Representative Julie Frye-Mueller introduce a new version in the House as House Bill 1177, and a chunk was split off as House Bill 1190.

That’s where things got interesting. After Nelson spoke on behalf of the bill, House State Affairs moved to fix it… and we got a glimpse into the anger that Nelson has been heaping on his fellow legislators as a result of their trying to fix his messy bills:

Did you catch the part starting about 2:30 in the clip of the testimony? Where State Representative Jon Hansen talks about the Senator wishing people “would burn in hell?”

Well, read this e-mail that’s been going around the Legislature that I was provided a copy of – one which was sent out after House Health and Human Services fixed HB 1190, the other bill that was the illegitimate offspring of Senate Bill 6:

From: Stace Nelson

Sent: Tuesday, February 19, 2019 8:08 AM

To: Fred Deutsch <Fred.Deutsch@sdlegislature.gov>

Cc: Julie Frye-Mueller <Julie.FryeMueller@sdlegislature.gov>; Jon Hansen <Jon.Hansen@sdlegislature.gov>

Subject: Re: HB1190

May the Good Lord reward your duplicity and unwarranted arrogance with the same rewards Judas reaped with his 30 shekels of blood money. May the brutal deaths of the babies you help NARAL & Planned Parenthood murder, with your duplicitous subversion of the LEGITIMATE Legislative process of the people of SD, be on your head for eternity.

Get the behind me.

Stace Nelson, Senator District 19 (Hanson, McCook, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme Counties)

Chairman Senate Military & Veterans Affairs Committee

Senate Judiciary Committee

Senate Local Government Committee

Hmmm… I get the feeling that the Senator has an issue with Representative Deutsch. And also knowing his biblical references, Representative Jon Hansen pointed out what Nelson was trying to communicate:

On Feb 19, 2019, at 08:14, Jon Hansen <Jon.Hansen@sdlegislature.gov> wrote:

Wow Stace – you wish that Fred hang himself and live out eternity in hell. A little over the top, I think. Julie, I hope you don’t wish the same.

So, as referenced to in Representative Hansen’s testimony, the evil that Senator Nelson was wishing on the State Representative was kind of harsh But not quite as harsh as what was cited to me as Nelson’s reply to the e-mail chain:

You may think his smarmy duplicity and unwarranted arrogance are cute, I do not. I pray these babies receive the full measure of justice from the Good Lord for the evil duplicity engaged in to deny these children their last chance at appealing to the humanity of their mothers before they are brutally murdered.

If the Good Lord’s sentence for the smarmy duplicitous little chiropractor is such, I go to meet my Maker with a clean heart with confidence that His Justice will be done in the hereafter.

Enjoy your 30 shekels of silver Fred. I have confidence that the Good Lord will extract the full measure for your duplicity and betrayal of these innocent babies.

Stace Nelson, Senator District 19 (Hanson, McCook, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme Counties)

Chairman Senate Military & Veterans Affairs Committee

Senate Judiciary Committee

Senate Local Government Committee

I’m not sure it comes as much of a surprise that Stace is as much of a jerk to his colleagues as he is to others. But, that’s the back story to Representative Hansen’s calling out Representative Nelson for wishing his colleagues burn in hell, and generally engaging in improper behavior and conduct that is unbecoming to the Legislature.

You’d think there would be a rule against that. (Page 100, 1B-1)

