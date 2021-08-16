Sen. Stalzer claims was at Pillow Guy’s Cyber Symposium as a skeptic

I thought I should highlight this comment, since it got caught in my filters last night, but State Senator Jim Stalzer is offering a rebuttal to the picture posted on twitter claiming he was part of a group that wanted to oversee elections:

This information from reporter @AnnalisaPesek at Thursday’s #MikeLindellCyberSymposium She was told this is a self-formed group of politicians who claim they want to oversee elections. pic.twitter.com/Wwg8zJhoLG — Beth Warden (@bethwarden) August 12, 2021

“Yes, I attended the Cyber Symposium. In case you don’t know, part of my job before retirement was Cybersecurity and I now serve on the NCSL Cybersecurity Task Force. Thus I attended as a skeptic. As I have told anyone who bothered to ask, the data presented has no chain of custody, so must not be accepted at face value. Yes, I believe some states need further investigation. As for SD I learned enough to ask some questions, but I saw no credible evidence that there was any fraud. Even the Argus has always had the decency to call before publishing a hit piece. Neither the original reporter nor you bothered to talk to me. The picture used was nothing more than a picture of the legislators who were present on Thursday. As there are several others in the picture who agree with my assessment.” – Comment left by Sen. Jim Stalzer, August 15, 2021

So, apparently quoting what that reporter was told constitutes a hit piece, and I should call the Senator before quoting any tweets about him?

I’ll get right on that.

Otherwise, I would just leave it at that it is a personal belief of mine that I don’t have to attend a nationally ridiculed conference asking if lizard people have invaded the earth to maintain a healthy skepticism that this is probably not a thing that has happened.

But, that might just be me.