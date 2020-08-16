Sen. Thune announces that his father has passed away. Posted on August 15, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook, Senator Thune announced today that his father who has been such an influence in his life has passed away. Please keep the Senator & his family in your prayers. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Precious, special, wonderful, fleeting; life.
The Thune family is in our thoughts.