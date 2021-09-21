Senate approves calling special session September 21, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns Sen. President @LeeSchoenbeck has confirmed this news. https://t.co/69AgqxaJez — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) September 21, 2021 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
7 thoughts on “Senate approves calling special session”
Good
To keep in context, the House requested that the legislature come into special session for the House to address this issue that is constitutionally, at the initial stage, a House issue. The Senate has accommodated .
Nobody should read those 24 agreements as meaning support or opposition for anything other than the House being able to gavel in.
I can not think of anything I could vote for which would embarrass me more than giving this impeachment any credence.
If it wasn’t a serious affront to elections and the people’s expression, I would laugh. Instead, I want to puke.
I read of an accident recently on I-29 resulting in a pedestrian killed–I don’t know the circumstances but no charges filed. Why not? In the case of impeachment–impeach at your peril. Any public offic in the future guilty of a misdemeanor would now be subject to calls for impeachment. Do we want impeachment as a political weapon as it was in the Federal Congress, then have at it, but beware the consequences.
Jason needs to realize that resigning in disgrace is WAY better than getting impeached in disgrace. He is an embarrassment.
Ohhhh this is going to be good. If this rises to the level of an impeachable offense there are other, current legislators that have recent skeletons in their closets.
well that is just it, none of this rises to an impeachable offense
It is just a power play by the Governor to get her own pick