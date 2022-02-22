Senate Bill 175, an important shooting sports bill to hit the floor later today. Call your Senators NOW to encourage their support.

An important measure to preserve shooting sports in South Dakota is hitting the Senate Floor today after an article about the project’s genesis was featured in the Rapid City Journal this weekend.

Senate Bill 175 is the culmination of a project which is seeking 2.5 Million in State Funds to leverage considerable federal and other funds to create a comprehensive $10 Million Dollar shooting range within 10 minutes of Rapid City. As noted in the article:

During this year’s legislative session, Game, Fish & Parks has requested a $2.5 million appropriation from the state’s general fund and authorization to spend $2.5 million from their “other” fund to build a comprehensive shooting range in rural Meade County. The proposed site is along Elk Vale Road approximately three miles north of the intersection of Elk Creek Road and within a 10-minute drive of Rapid City. Officials from GF&P said the planned firearms range would have 175 shooting bays, including a long-range bay, an advanced range for competitive shooting and law enforcement training, and a hunter education building. Law enforcement and competition organizations would pay for use of those facilities. The general public would be able to access the shooting ranges with no admission charge, GF&P Secretary Kevin Robling has said. and.. The funding request from the Legislature is not the total cost of the project. Robling said an additional $7 million in donations from private organizations and individuals has been pledged, along with revenue from the federal government’s Pittman-Robertson Act, which is funded by an 11% excise tax on rifle and ammunition sales and a 10% excise tax on handguns. and.. GF&P operates 20 shooting ranges across the state. However, the vast majority are centered only on archery skills. Only seven include facilities for guns — one of which is in Fall River County near Hot Springs.

Read the entire story here.

The article is very detailed about what the project encompasses, and the steps the project must go through, but it’s a big deal for economic development, the second amendment and firearms ownership, and the preservation of the hunting tradition in the State.

The bill had previously gone successfully through the House Committee process, having been heard by Senate Ag & Natural Resources, and Senate Appropriations with almost no opposition.

Who is in favor?

A sponsor tells me today that he believes they have the votes to pass, but doesn’t want to take anything for granted.

In Committee the measure was backed by the Department of Game Fish and Parks, the National Rifle Association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the South Dakota Upland Outfitter Association, The SD Wildlife Federation, Elevate Rapid City, and close to 20 others. In Committee, the bill was supported by Senators Gary Cammack, VJ Smith, Mary Duvall, Josh Klumb & Herman Otten. In Appropriations, the bill also found favor with Senators Brock Greenfield, Main Sponsor David Johnson, Jack Kolbeck, Maggie Sutton, John Wiik, Bryan Breitling, and Jean Hunhoff.

Who are the opponents to shooting sports?

In Senate Ag & Natural Resources committee, standing in opposition were a couple of local landowners, along with the Stockgrower’s lobbyist. Senate Democrat Minority Leader Troy Heinert was joined by Republican Senator Julie Frye-Mueller who were the lone voices on the committee to try to kill the pro-2nd amendment bill. (Which probably won’t help Frye-Muleller’s rankings this year with both the NRA and Elevate Rapid City.) When the measure was heard in Senate Appropriations, it was Senate Democrat Minority Whip Reynold Nesiba and Republican Senator Ryan Maher who opposed.

With a number of items on the calendar ahead of it, the bill should be heard late in session today, or early tomorrow. Which still gives you time to call your State Senator to encourage their support.

You can reach your State Senator at 605-773-3821 to leave a message for the attendant to deliver a note to your Senator to encourage their yes vote on this important bill.

You can also send them an e-mail (Link for e-mails here) to tell them to vote YES.