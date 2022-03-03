Senate Bill 175 moves forward, but anticipated House Appropriators will fight NRA supported measure.

I had an update on Senate Bill 175 late last night, that after 90 minutes of testimony into the evening, House Appropriators decided to push off a decision on Senate Bill 175 until today.

What is being speculated? There is thought that like many worthwhile and supported projects this session, the House Appropriators are going to fight it, and may even try to kill it. Even though the bill is supported by the Shooting Sports Association, National Rifle Association, etc.

It would be nice if it was supported. But I’m not holding my breath at this point.

Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this legislation.