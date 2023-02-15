Senate Bill 40 – to change how constitutional officers are selected – has passed on a close 18-16 vote in the State Senate, as it moves over to the House for further consideration.
I’ll post the vote when it is available.
2 thoughts on “Senate Bill 40 passes on an 18 – 16 vote”
Little too excited? Typing errors galore this time.
Phone blowing up.. didn’t catch the mis-keys.