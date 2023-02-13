Senate Bill 40 to revise the process for nominating candidates for statewide office passes committee 6-3

After being amended to encompass all statewide offices, with the exception of Lt. Governor, who will be picked by the Governor, Senate Bill 40 passed Senate State Affairs committee this morning to revise the process for nominating candidates for statewide office, moving lower offices from being selected at state party conventions into being selected as part of the primary ballot. Those running below the level of Governor would have to collect half the number of signatures of the gubernatorial candidate to be placed on the ballot

Testifying that the bill would bring true grassroot representation to nominating statewide elected officials, State Senator David Johnson, presented the bill as an expansion of the number of people who would participate in the process. Proponents provided examples of how many people selected the candidate for governor, versus the number who selected candidates in the convention process, comparing tens of thousands to fewer than 100 in some counties.

Opponents to the measure testifying online were Rick Weible and Matthew Monfore, who had to be reigned in a bit on keeping it on topic.

The measure passed on a vote of 6-3 in committee, with Wheeler and Tobin opposing, as well as Democrat Reynold Nesiba, who was seeking an alternate nomination process for Democrats who failed to fill offices (which tells you how bad off Democrats are).