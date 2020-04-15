Senate caucuses meet to review allegations against Senators

From KELOland News, the Republican and Democrat Senate Caucuses have appointed a committee to look into allegations of misconduct that were made against two of the leaders of the State Senate:

Political party caucuses have chosen nine members of the state Senate to investigate a complaint that two top Republican senators were intoxicated while conducting official business at the Capitol during the final working day of the 2020 session of the South Dakota Legislature.

and..

The Executive Board set a June 30 deadline for the investigative panel to submit its report. The board is scheduled to meet by teleconference at 10 a.m. CT Monday, April 20. An agenda hadn’t been posted as of 9 a.m. CT Wednesday.