Senate Committee on Appropriations Introduces Gov. Noem’s Budget

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, pursuant to her constitutional authority under Article XII § 7 of the South Dakota Constitution, Governor Kristi Noem transmitted the Governor’s Recommended Budget to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for Introduction. The Senate Committee on Appropriations then voted to introduce the Governor’s Recommended Budget as SB 203 , the General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

“South Dakota is proud of our incredible fiscal strength and our balanced budget,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “My budget this year provides for the largest tax cut in South Dakota history; expands paid family leave opportunities to South Dakotans across the state; invests in South Dakota state employees, healthcare providers, and education; and secures our state for our kids and grandkids.”

Governor Noem originally outlined this budget in her 2022 Budget Address, which she delivered on December 6, 2022.

Article XII § 7 of the Constitution provides for a balanced budget in South Dakota: “The Governor shall propose a budget in which expenditures or appropriations may not exceed anticipated revenue and existing funds available for expenditure or appropriation. Appropriations by the Legislature may not exceed anticipated revenue and existing funds available for expenditure or appropriation.”

