Senate holding meeting today to investigate conduct claim against Republican leaders Langer, Greenfield

Listening to the Senate Interim Investigation Committee being held today to investigate the conduct allegations against Republican leaders Kris Langer and Brock Greenfield.
Right now, they’re replaying the video from the final day of session which gave rise to the claims against the Senators.
I’m going to keep it in the background to monitor.. we’ll see what they come up with.
https://youtu.be/NUMkcBctE7c
How about we list questions we would like asked. Feel free to add in
TO Senators Greenfield & Langer:
1. Did you have any alcoholic beverages during the Veto Day session?
2. If so, how many?
3. What beverages did you have?
4. Would you say you were intoxicated?
5. What did you have to eat that day?
6. Did you drink at the capitol?
7. Who was with you when you were drinking?
8. Whom did you observe drinking?
9. Where were you drinking?
10. Do you believe your conduct was appropriate and/or did you observe any other public officials conduct you would say was inappropriate and can you tell us why?