Senate impeachment hearing for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg begins tomorrow. Here’s the agenda, as they plan the week:

Impeachment is on the agenda this week, as most Senators plan on coming to Pierre for the hearing. I have heard that Julie Frye Mueller is not going to be there as a result of the death of her brother-in-law, but otherwise, most should be participating in this historic proceeding that our state has never faced before.

Senators will have limited passes for the gallery, as they are treating it much like proceedings in Congress or other legislatures, as you can note from this tweet from the Argus’ Joe Sneve..

Seating will be limited in the Senate gallery for the Ravnsborg impeachment trial. So these are being distributed ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday’s proceedings. pic.twitter.com/WNNTtUs3Kn — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) June 17, 2022

Most hope they can be completed in 2 days, but there are thoughts it could run into Thursday, which would place it right on top of the start of the Republican State Convention.

This is going to be a historic week in South Dakota. Keep on watching.