Senate leader says HB 1217 not needed, topic dealt with 9 years ago

State Senator and Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck was interviewed by Public Broadcasting recently, and is one of the dissenting voices on House Bill 1217, noting that he believes the bill is unnecessary because the High School Activities Association dealt with it 9 years ago, and the system works:

Republican State Senator Lee Schoenbeck says her partial veto takes out the worst parts of the bill that are bad for South Dakota, but…

“I still believe the bill should die because it is not needed,” Schoenbeck says. “Our South Dakota High School Activities Association, which is our local school districts dealt with this at the local level nine years ago. The governor had to deal with what was put on her desk. The fact is the train left nine years ago and for political reasons they’re making noise chasing it now.”

In that nine year span only one transgender girl has played on a girls’ sports team. The policy recently rejected a transgender girl athlete, because the South Dakota High School Athletics Association determined the applicant would have a competitive advantage.