Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree’s Weekly Column: Listening to Constituents

Casey Crabtree’s Weekly Column: Listening to Constituents
MADISON–The second to last workweek in Pierre found lawmakers focusing on the issues I most often hear about from the people of District 8–lower taxes, workforce development and public safety. Throughout the past several weeks, I have heard ideas and concerns from people throughout the region, and I am proud that the Senate has delivered on its promises.
I am committed to passing tax relief to South Dakotans this year. On Wednesday, I proposed a property tax rebate for South Dakota homeowners. HB 1141 would offer South Dakota homeowners up to $425 in property tax relief each year. If passed by the House and approved by the governor, this amounts to the largest tax relief in South Dakota history at $104 million per year. The Senate and House are also continuing discussions on sales tax reduction. Based on strong revenue projections, I believe we can get the state’s obligations and let our residents keep more of their money in their pocket.
South Dakota’s economy is cooking. But we need more workers to keep the engine roaring, especially well-trained, highly-skilled people. That’s what I regularly hear from the leaders of small businesses and large operations alike. This week, the Senate approved HB 1039 National Guard free tuition at 100 percent at state universities and technical colleges. We are still in discussions to freeze tuition at state institutions. These are top priorities for me because they are important to South Dakota’s future.
On Thursday, the Senate concurred with the House’s changes to the Truth and Sentencing Bill (SB 146). Supported by police chiefs, sheriffs and mayors, this bill aims to keep violent criminals off the streets and protect South Dakota families.
The Madison Elementary School 4th graders and Deubrook High Schoolers visited the Capitol this week and learned about the legislative process. It was great to see these future leaders show such interest in how the state government operates. I was also honored with a visit from my parents, Ken and Cinda, this week. Two District 8 students concluded two-weeks of service as legislative pages. A big thank you to Greta Larson from Lake Preston and Gabrielle Rebelein from Sioux Valley High School. Both represented their families and schools well during their time in Pierre. Thank you!
Next week (this week) is the final workweek for the 2023 legislative session, and we are on track to pass a balanced budget with some incredible one-time investments in the future of the state. As the session winds down, I continue to be confident that South Dakota’s best lie ahead.
2 thoughts on “Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree’s Weekly Column: Listening to Constituents”
Superb comments from an excellent leader!
It seems like you are cherry picking constituents comments. While I agree, reduced taxes are desired, this “workforce development” notion is a fallacy when repeated by many business owners. There is a workforce in South Dakota, but it is slowly growing past the traditional selling point of a “low wage state” criteria. Many of the manufacturing jobs recruited to the state came for the cheap labor, that has increased and they are struggling to find labor to work for $11/hr. I appreciate the effort with HB 1039, but I feel like that will only dilute the labor pool (or “workforce”), to drop wages for the employers. We essentially are paying the education bill for cheaper labor as the taxpayer on top of all other NG benefits. Another frivolous expense is the justification for a new state penitentiary (or correctional institution) which will be justified if we keep more people in prison through SB 146. We have enough prisoners, prisons, and crime and this just keeps growing the prison population. Who benefits from this prison, the current state Pen is fine, they don’t need a state of the art facility, the whole point is taking those “criminals” out of society. Now when someone sells drugs with a firearm, we can pay for them to stay in the pen longer, and all those “investors” in the prison industry will benefit and we as taxpayers pay them. Wish we had more fiscal conservatives in state government, the property taxes can only go so high.