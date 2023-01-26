Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree’s Weekly Column: Stronger and Safer Election Laws for 2024

Stronger and Safer Election Laws for 2024

by Senator Casey Crabtree

Senate Majority Leader

MADISON–The third week of session was a good week for conservative principles in your South Dakota legislature. We took action on tax reductions, election integrity, and infrastructure investments.

This week, Republican lawmakers introduced the Stronger and Safer for 2024 legislative package. It includes proposals to secure ballot tabulation machines, create a postelection audit process, establish distance requirements and poll watchers’ rights, ban unmonitored drop boxes, ban ballot harvesting activities, and clean up the state’s voter rolls. If enacted, these measures will strengthen South Dakota’s already strong election laws and further protect South Dakota’s reputation for fair and honest elections.

Senate Democrats advocated for more folks to be on unemployment during debate on HB 1011. Republicans recognize that workforce recruitment is one of our biggest challenges. The solution is incentivizing work, and keeping more money in the hands of taxpayers. We are proud to deliver this $18 million tax cut.

On Monday, the House will hold its first hearing on a joint resolution I sponsored with Rep. Tony Venhuizen (R-13). HJR 5004 would allow the state to impose a work requirement for able-bodied adults on Medicaid at the expansion level poverty mark. As South Dakota expands entitlement programs per the will of the voters, it’s important that we incentivize able-bodied adults to work and contribute to the success of our state.

Lastly, a proud moment for me this week was the final passage of SB 41, my housing bill to help fund infrastructure for new housing. This session the Legislature made revisions to open the fund up for disbursements to qualifying communities. I’m excited for the bill to be signed by Gov. Noem ahead of the 2023 construction season.

Looking ahead to Week 4, the Legislature has its deadline to file legislation, so we will know what’s on the table for consideration this year. So far, 168 Senate bills and 177 House bills have been filed. As your District 8 Senator, I’ll continue to keep you updated on the important matters as the Legislature works hard for the people of South Dakota.

