Senate passes rules allowing them to vote on suspending Senator Julie Frye Mueller, and formation of a Select Committee to investigate her conduct with LRC Employee.

This afternoon, the South Dakota State Senate moved forward with motions to give them the ability to suspend Senator Julie Frye Mueller, while they form a Select Committee to investigate her conduct with a LRC Employee which resulted in her being stripped from her Committees and kicked out of the Republican caucus. The motion was brought by Senate Majority Casey Crabtree so a committee could be convened and the matter could be investigated. The suspension pends her duties, as an employer would suspend a supervisor while an employment violation is investigated, but does not remove her from office.

However, it was immediately opposed by Senator Tom Pischke, Julie Frye Mueller’s seat mate, claiming it’s a she-said/she-said situation.

Senator Frye Mueller also stood up in response to the motion, complaining she had not been presented with evidence, and claimed there was “an agenda” against her, and that she’s “always gotten along with people from the LRC.”

Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden spoke from the podium, objected to the suspension of the rules to suspend Frye Mueller as premature, and ruled the motion out of order.

Senate President Pro Tempore Schoenbeck appealed the rule of the chair, and was supported, which brought the matter to a recorded vote, which required a 2/3 vote. 26 yeas to 6 nays and 2 excused moved the motion forward over the objections of the chair.

More coming on this…