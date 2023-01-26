This afternoon, the South Dakota State Senate moved forward with motions to give them the ability to suspend Senator Julie Frye Mueller, while they form a Select Committee to investigate her conduct with a LRC Employee which resulted in her being stripped from her Committees and kicked out of the Republican caucus. The motion was brought by Senate Majority Casey Crabtree so a committee could be convened and the matter could be investigated. The suspension pends her duties, as an employer would suspend a supervisor while an employment violation is investigated, but does not remove her from office.
However, it was immediately opposed by Senator Tom Pischke, Julie Frye Mueller’s seat mate, claiming it’s a she-said/she-said situation.
Senator Frye Mueller also stood up in response to the motion, complaining she had not been presented with evidence, and claimed there was “an agenda” against her, and that she’s “always gotten along with people from the LRC.”
Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden spoke from the podium, objected to the suspension of the rules to suspend Frye Mueller as premature, and ruled the motion out of order.
Senate President Pro Tempore Schoenbeck appealed the rule of the chair, and was supported, which brought the matter to a recorded vote, which required a 2/3 vote. 26 yeas to 6 nays and 2 excused moved the motion forward over the objections of the chair.
More coming on this…
8 thoughts on “Senate passes rules allowing them to vote on suspending Senator Julie Frye Mueller, and formation of a Select Committee to investigate her conduct with LRC Employee.”
When over 80% of your coworkers think you’re a wrong, maybe it’s time to self reflect.
I agree. I think that’s what surprised me the most was the degree to which they voted to boot her. Even someone who opposed one of the impeachment measures voted against her.
Surprised Rhoden was against it
i side with the lt gov. it seems premature.
If this was a private employer, and there was an allegation of harassment, the person accused by the employee would not be allowed to interact with the employee, and potentially removed form the immediate work environment while it is investigated. Which is what they’ve done here.
She’s not removed from office, just temporarily removed from the situation. Probably as good as they could do for all concerned.
This is wrong on so many levels. Lt Gov Rhoden was correct. This goes against the rules established and approved by the legislature. They hold themselves to no standard. They cry guilty before hearing both sides. They are denying citizens of South Dakota a voice in the legislature. They should be held accountable for denying anyone a fair shot. Unless this was recorded this will be a she said she said case. Unconscionable actions by leadership in the Senate.
The vote of her constituents resonates!! They were there and I respect their opinion.
Agree 100%!!