Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck issued a statement this morning with regards to the process that the State Senate will be following with regards to the guidelines the Senate is following for the impeachment process, and how they intend to do everything in the light of day:
I try and answer all media requests within the bounds that they are appropriate and that I have the time. Hopefully this will assist your readers.
The good news is that South Dakota has no history of impeachment, like Arizona or Illinois, so we don’t have the established rules that they do. The bad news is, that we don’t have established rules like they do. Last year when this first arose, I asked Senator Wheeler to study other states’ rules and work on a draft. He enlisted retired judges, current Senators, Rusch and Johns to assist him. This week we took that draft and created a version that we think will work to provide South Dakota with a fair and expedient process. The LRC staff is currently reviewing that work product. When it is in final draft form I will distribute to the entire senate, and make it available to the public. The proposed rules will be reviewed by the Legislative Procedures Committee on April 26th and the full senate will act on that committee’s work the same day.
I have added both the majority and minority leaders to this email. It is our intent to have this process very transparent. I envision documents posted on line for senators and the public to review in advance. When the rules are “done” (its only a draft until whatever form is adopted by the senate), they will explain it all.
Lee
What do you think?
12 thoughts on “Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck notes some of the guidelines the Senate is following for the impeachment process”
Is this impeachment proceeding Mr. Schoenbeck’s cure for “[cancer]”?
Sheesh, do you wake up every morning this nasty?
I trust the senator far more the the clown car that is House leadership.
They got so far out there that they lost their caucus.
Spencer Gosch has far more integrity than Lee Schoenbeck.
Indeed, Mr. Anonymous. The Jr. Varsity Squad of the House leadership has had to have their bedsheets changed over and over again, and the adults in the legislatures are tired of it.
Why the caucuses even let those clowns continue is beyond the pale, the the voters are apt to administer some spankings to those who have been insaner than most. So thinks grudznick.
Organized and transparent. Seems like both sides of the Legislature should run things this way.
I have a lot of faith in Schoenbeck’s integrity on something like this. He takes procedure and precedent seriously.
Will there be witnesses? The presidential one did not.
Will both sides be allowed to subpoena witnesses?
Where will they here it on the senate floor?
Will they use the rules of criminal procedure?
Do they think it will only last 2 days?
The collision on the shoulder tore off all of Joe Boever’s clothes and amputated his lower leg. I’d like to watch Craig Price try to explain how that same single collision left his glasses on his face until it reached the windshield.
Does this all go away if JR resigns?
No. He’d still have to be tried because conviction would bar him from future office.