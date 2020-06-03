Senate Recap: District 35 – Jessica versus Kevin who was not so Quick

Jessica Castleberry was a good candidate and knew that she had best be prepared to run a race. And she did not disappoint. She ran strong in the most unusual election in modern history against challenger Kevin Quick.

I think what amazes me the most about the race is that there were 551 people who were either so oblivious or contrarian that they would choose to vote for a convicted drug felon over Jessica Castleberry.

Regardless, she kicked his tail and his electoral hopes into the next century on a massive 72-28% victory. Clearly, a vast majority understood.

Castleberry will go on to face a independent candidate Brian Gentry in her fall election. Gentry should take heed with the kind of race that Castleberry ran in the primary – she knows what she’s doing.