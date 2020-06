Once this race got going, the outcome was never in doubt.

We didn’t see much of Isaac in the primary, but by the time of the initial report, we knew the cracks were there in Latterell’s campaign when his activity was nil. While he made some efforts in the last couple of weeks, it was not directed, and this result was inevitable.

Otten on the other hand was active early on, and kept up the pace throughout the entire contest. This was a big win for Herman.