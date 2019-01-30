Senate rejects solution in search of a problem, kills SB69. But, Nelson also advocating for year-round session?

From Facebook, the SDGOP captures Senator Stace Nelson… looking much like Grumpy Cat as his measure SB69 to turn morning legislative meetings into afternoon meetings met a swift and decisive end in Senate State Affairs.
One thing not in the bill I had someone send me a note about was even more concerning..
Stace, while answering a Bolin question in Senate State Affairs on his bill (SB69), just advocated for a year-round legislative session (one month at a time, spread out over the whole year).
I think Washington, DC made a similar move. Seems to be working well for them.
I’ll get the audio pulled for that, but is there anyone in South Dakota who wants the legislature to meet year round? (Besides Stace, that is.)
Why would anybody oppose this? It makes sense to anyone who’s ever gotten up at 2:30am to drive to Pierre for a 7am committee meeting.
Good point! But what I don’t understand is why a conservative would want year around sessions, which means more bills and more laws…. Oh, I can see the postcards now for 2020.
This seems to be a Mountain Standard Time problem. When you live in the western part of the state, an 8 AM meeting starts at 7 AM.
The sensible thing for a person traveling that far, from that time zone, is to drive to Pierre the night before and stay over. If a matter is important enough for you to make the trip as opposed to listening to it on SDPB, this is the solution that makes sense. Getting up at 2:30 AM to drive to Pierre doesn’t make any sense, but neither does driving home in the middle of the night and going to bed at 2:30 AM. Either way it’s a long day without enough daylight. Rearranging the schedule isn’t going to increase the number of daylight hours in January.
What observation does make sense came from the senators who pointed out they do their best work in the morning and they have trouble staying awake in the afternoon.
Anne – Not all of us have the means to just “stay over” the night before. It’s sacrifice enough to spend the gas to get halfway across the state, not to mention taking the day off from work. Add on the cost of a hotel room and suddenly having your voice heard in government is a venture suited only to the wealthy.
Besides, “Doing their best work in the morning” is a weak excuse at best. Are we serving them, or are they serving us? They should be accessible when We the People need them to be available, not when they’re most “comfy”. And if they just can’t stay awake in the afternoons, maybe it’s time to get some younger blood into office. Or slip some 5-Hour Energy into their morning Metamucil… I dunno.
He needs the job and wants more government.
Oh, yeah. No, I wasn’t talking about the “year-round” comment. Just the bill itself.
We’ve got a long “commute” to Pierre, as well. With morning meetings, the choice is either drive up early or stay overnight. With afternoon meetings, the choice would be drive home late, or stay overnight.
The length of the trip doesn’t change.
I agree with Mr. Oakes. This isn’t necessarily a bad idea and something that has been discussed in the past.
The longer or year long session is ridiculous. Keep it short and get your work done quickly. Then don’t be in session the rest of the year for all the crazy ideas to creep up.
The stalwart of smaller less intrusive government ( SENATOR STACEY NELSON) just asked for your vote on year round big government mimicking DC politics after putting out dozens of scorecards chastising anyone pushing a similar narrative. Stace you need to stop flipping sides from Liberal to Progressive to just plain dumb.
One negative is for students. They leave in the morning, eat the sack lunches they brought, watch session, and go home.
I’ve been told more than once chaperone/advisors don’t like getting there early enough for Leg. Meetings because they can’t keep track of their charges.
The only problem? That’s not what he said. He said break up the three months and spread those out, not go full time year round.