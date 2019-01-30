Senate rejects solution in search of a problem, kills SB69. But, Nelson also advocating for year-round session?

From Facebook, the SDGOP captures Senator Stace Nelson… looking much like Grumpy Cat as his measure SB69 to turn morning legislative meetings into afternoon meetings met a swift and decisive end in Senate State Affairs.

One thing not in the bill I had someone send me a note about was even more concerning..

Stace, while answering a Bolin question in Senate State Affairs on his bill (SB69), just advocated for a year-round legislative session (one month at a time, spread out over the whole year). I think Washington, DC made a similar move. Seems to be working well for them.

I’ll get the audio pulled for that, but is there anyone in South Dakota who wants the legislature to meet year round? (Besides Stace, that is.)

