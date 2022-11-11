Senate selects leadership for next session

Today South Dakota State Senate Republicans have completed leadership elections for the upcoming term. No surprises here, as leadership had solid numbers going into the meeting.

While the hard right had recruited Josh Klumb to challenge Lee Schoenbeck for Speaker, losses this week for their voting bloc including Maggie Sutton and Joel Koskan put a tenuous challenge even further out of reach.

Selected were:

Lee Schoenbeck – Senate President Pro Tempore

Casey Crabtree – Majority Leader

Mike Diedrich – Assistant Majority Leader

Helene Duhamel, Jack Kolbeck, David Wheeler and Ryan Maher were selected as whips.