Senate to conduct inquiry over accusations from final day of session

The Argus Leader and KELOland news are reporting tonight that Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer and Senate President Pro Temp Brock Greenfield are being investigated by fellow members of the State Senate after accusations made by Senator Phil Jensen… and apparently House Majority Leader Lee Qualm. As noted in the Argus Leader tonight:

In a text to several members sent by House Majority Leader Lee Qualm and provided by Jensen, Qualm said “I want everyone to know that dealing with the Senate tonight has not been fun. When we were done we tried to find the Senator’s and they were nowhere to be found. Tried to call Sen. Greenfield but he wouldn’t answer. I finally got ahold of the Lt. Governor and he said they were coming back in. When Sen. Greenfield and Sen. Langer got off the elevator they couldn’t hardly walk they were so drunk. This easily added 2 hrs to our session. Thanks so much for your patience.”

The Senate’s majority and minority caucuses will name five Republicans and four Democrats to look into an allegation that Senate Republican leader Kris Langer and Senator Brock Greenfield were intoxicated at the Capitol. The report is due no later than June 30. The Legislature’s Executive Board voted 12-1 for the motion from Senator Jim Bolin, the Senate Republican assistant leader. House Republican leader Lee Qualm seconded the motion.

I have no idea what happened, and haven’t watched or listened to any part of the proceedings, so I don’t really have an opinion.

I guess I’m not sure what to say, other than this seems like a mess not made any better by what might be termed bad blood between the House and the Senate at times, especially given the texted accusation from the House Majority Leader.