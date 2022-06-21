Trying to keep up, but in addition to impeaching the Attorney General on both counts, the Senate also voted to disqualify Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from holding any future office of profit or trust for the state on a vote of 33 yes, 2 excused for both the first and second articles of impeachment.
5 thoughts on “Senate votes to bar Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from holding future office unanimously (33 yes, 2 excused) for both articles.”
This should also pretty much put the kabosh on his goal of achieving the rank of Army colonel. Ya shouldn’t have ‘misstated’ stuff during the investigation.
Good riddance Jason.
A sad day for South Dakota, while a good day for justice. Yet, it will be interesting to see what Ravnsborg does next regarding how this was all handled by SDDPS and the Governor’s office. Many missteps along the way that could open the state up to a lawsuit brought by Ravnsborg. Time will tell.
Where was Frye-Mueller?
I see DCI Agent Gromer also called Natvig out for lying to the House Committee. Birds of a feather…