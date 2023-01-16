Senator Casey Crabtree – Prepared to Lead, Seizing Our Opportunities and Tackling Our Challenges

Prepared to Lead, Seizing Our Opportunities and Tackling Our Challenges

By Senator Casey Crabtree

MADISON–The start of a new year brings with it new chapters in our lives and a fresh outlook on the future. As your lawmakers convene in Pierre this January for the 98th Legislative Session, we enter the new session prepared to lead with new members, new leaders and new ideas to improve South Dakota. In 2023, legislators will come together to strengthen our economy, support our communities and improve the lives of our residents.

This year, I was honored to be elected unanimously by my Republican colleagues as their Senate majority leader. As the leader, I will strive to bring my fellow Senators together for the best solutions to our state’s challenges and unite them behind plans for a brighter future. It may not always be easy, but the people of South Dakota elected us to be your voice, your advocates and your representatives to lead our state.

During the next several weeks, we will: balance the state’s budget without raising taxes or spending reserve dollars, protect our individual freedoms, discuss the tough issues like prison funding and rural nursing home closures. We’ll also invest in the long-term strength of our state by supporting students and schools, workforce, housing and infrastructure. And we will accomplish this with principled, conservative leadership.

I value the feedback of South Dakotans and I want to hear your perspective if legislation impacts you or your family, community or livelihood. Your voice matters and I welcome your ideas and feedback.

South Dakota’s future is in good hands and your elected leaders are determined to do what is best for South Dakota in the days and decades ahead. I’m optimistic about the future of our state and I am determined to unite lawmakers to seize opportunities and tackle our challenges.

