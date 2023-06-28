Senator Casey Crabtree: The Start of a New (Fiscal) Year

The Start of a New (Fiscal) Year

MADISON–The South Dakota Legislature covered a lot of issues in the 2023 Session. Everything from abandoned mobile homes to truancy to golf carts to tax cuts. This week, we are on the eve of the Legislature’s hard work taking effect on July 1 as well as the start of the new fiscal year for South Dakota. Here’s a look at some of the most impactful policies taking effect.

Lower Taxes. The Tax Foundation stated that South Dakota taxed its people the fourth lowest per capita in FY2021. For 2022, the Tax Foundation ranked South Dakota as the second-best business tax climate in the country. News will be even better for 2023. The Legislature passed the largest tax cut in the state’s history this year, which will save taxpayers an estimated $500 million in the next four years. The good news doesn’t stop there though, another $18 million dollars annually in taxes on business owners was cut from the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Both of these tax cuts return the money to where it belongs, the pocket of South Dakotans.

Education: One of my top priorities in 2023 was to make college and technical school more affordable for South Dakota kids. We delivered on this promise with a tuition freeze that will result in one of the best investments in workforce development and the sustainability of South Dakota’s economy. We are helping students reduce debt and fight Biden’s inflation, while giving our children and grandchildren the best opportunities to succeed. This year members of the South Dakota National Guard will also receive 100 percent tuition reimbursement to attend our public universities. This is long overdue to help those that have sacrificed so much for our freedoms.

Public Safety: The state has the responsibility to protect the people of South Dakota. With our truth in sentencing bill, victims of violent crimes will know that their attackers will serve the time that the judge sentences. Violent criminals belong behind bars and starting in July they will stay there.

Election Integrity: South Dakota will now have the gold standard when it comes to election laws. A total of nine bills that focused on absentee voting, voter roll cleanup, ballot tabulation testing and post-election audits were passed through the legislature. Voters can have confidence that South Dakota’s elections are secure when elections are held in 2024.

Looking ahead to the 2024 session, legislators are already working on county funding, long-term healthcare sustainability, education reform, and greater economic freedoms. There are big challenges to tackle, but I’m confident that South Dakota’s best days lie ahead.

