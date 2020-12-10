Senator Duhamel ill with COVID

From the Argus Leader, Republican State Senator Helene Duhamel has apparently taken ill with COVID:

Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, alerted Senate majority leadership Wednesday that she had fallen ill and tested positive with coronavirus since returning home from the capitol where she and other legislators met the day prior.

Please keep her in your thoughts while she’s recuperating.

With that said, I do note that in the Argus article and elsewhere, there are those who are breathlessly pointing to this photo as if some cardinal sin was committed because they removed masks for a picture.

Frankly, we don’t have any idea where the Senator picked it up, so this is kind of dumb. Masks are not a magic force-field by themselves, especially when people are handling pens, credit cards, door handles, railings, etcetera, that aren’t disinfected between people touching them.

Plus, I know of several in the picture who have already had it. So she didn’t pick it up from them.

Yes, it is courteous and considerate to mask when possible, especially when a business or location requests it of their patrons. And if you’re symptomatic, don’t go out. But if you don’t know someone’s medical situation, stop throwing stones. A little courtesy on both sides goes a long way.

And maybe we’ll be able to speak to one another when this is all done.