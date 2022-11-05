From the Twitterverse:
South Dakota needs a Governor who will stand up for agriculture and support our farmers and ranchers. Senator Erin Tobin understands that better than anyone. Thank you for your support! Let’s keep working together to feed the world. pic.twitter.com/DmKxh2EMVm
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 3, 2022
2 thoughts on “Senator Erin Tobin endorses Governor Kristi Noem”
You would have thought more of the Schoenbeck recruited establishment would have endorsed the Governor before this last minute effort.
At least she gets endorsements unlike the left-wing socialist Jamie Smith. Did I detect a note of wistful jealousy?