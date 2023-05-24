Senator Erin Tobin gets shout out from Linda McMahon with America First Policy Institute. (And WWE)

We buy the food – we eat the food – we enjoy the food HOWEVER, do we ever question if our food is secure. Is the land that grows the food secure? Are the farmers who farm the land secure? @YatesComms and Senator @ErinTobin21 have an Op-Ed that addresses the concerns.… pic.twitter.com/SxlS4YDTYk — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) May 24, 2023

State Senator Erin Tobin just received a nice shout out on twitter from former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, Linda McMahon for an editorial that was published earlier this year.

And for fanboy me, it was extra cool, because Linda was also Co-Founder of Titan Sports, which later became World Wrestling Entertainment, where she was active with the company from 1980 to 2009. (From my youth into my middle years).