Senator Jessica Castleberry announces resignation from State Senate

KELOland is reporting that following today’s press conference with Attorney General Marty Jackley announcing the status of the Castleberry investigation over her business’ receipt of state monies, Senator Castleberry has announced her resignation from the South Dakota State Senate:

Minutes after the news conference ended, Castleberry, who represents District 35 in eastern Rapid City, announced her resignation. “I formally resign from my position in the South Dakota Senate,” Castleberry said in an emailed statement. “I was humbled to be appointed and honored to be elected. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of the state of South Dakota.” She said she is “glad speculation from other state departments and the executive branch regarding my ethics and intentions can be laid to rest.”

I think the Senator as attested to by the AG has been an open book and cooperated fully, but unfortunately with the wild west of COVID funds, had received advice that didn’t prove true, and made an honest mistake.