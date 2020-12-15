Senator John Thune: “At some point you have to face the music”

“I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), the second-ranking Senate Republican. “But in the end at some point you have to face the music. And I think that once the Electoral College settles the issue today, it’s time for everybody to move on.”

Read the entire story here.

Republicans aren’t like Democrats, and we shouldn’t try to use their playbook and perseverate over the prior election as they’ve done for the past 4 years when Clinton lost to Trump.

Yes, losing stinks. But the time is now for the GOP to focus on winning the next election. Because with the new administration who will be working to raise taxes, increase bureaucracy & government, and limit our rights, such as the second amendment, there will be ample opportunity to point out why Republicans need to be elected instead of Democrats.

The 2022 election is around 98 weeks away. Time to get to work.