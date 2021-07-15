Senator John Thune raises nearly $800,000 since April, bringing cash on hand to $14.7 Million for 2022 Senate Race.

A few days ago I was mentioning that US Senate Mark Mowry’s wife had left a message on my phone seeking help with the campaign.

From the Federal Elections Commission report filed today by sitting US Senator John Thune, they’re going to need a lot more than his wife calling random people as John Thune had a tremendous quarter of fundraising, bringing in nearly $800,000 into his campaign coffers, giving the #2 Republican in the US Senate nearly $14.7 Million cash on hand for the race:

Thune July 2021 Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

Thune raised $792,122.01 (returning just under $6000) giving him an overall total of $786,302.01 raised against $154,233.35 of operating expenses. With the important number being $14,676,545.64 ready to go for the 2022 election.

That’s a big number. And what happens when you have one of the state’s most popular elected officials when Democrats abandon running candidates against Senator Thune for two cycles (Yes, Jay Williams ran one, but that was practically abandoning the race).