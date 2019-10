Thune 2019 Oct 3q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

In the last quarter, US Senator John Thune raised $273,360.27, spent $122,991.95, and is reporting $12,525,824.68 in the bank for his next election.

I might also mention he’s in among the top ten most popular US Senators in the nation.

His next election in 2022 is a ways off, but if any democrats would consider challenging him, at this point you might consider them foolish.

And that’s about all that needs to be said.