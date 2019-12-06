Senator John Thune’s 2019 Christmas Card – Merry Christmas from the Thune Family! Posted on December 6, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Let me preface this by pointing out that I can’t seem to get organized enough to get my tree up.. and Senator Thune has his Christmas card out. (Christmas fail on my part, but the tree might get up this weekend). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Merry Christmas, Senator Thune and Family.
While we’re at it, Merry Christmas to the Powers family!
Sincerely,
The Dales
Spearfish SD