Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Standing Up for Life

Standing Up for Life

By Sen. John Thune

On January 22, we observed the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. It’s a somber day every year, as we contemplate the millions of lives lost to abortion since the Roe v. Wade decision.

But I’m always encouraged by the tens of thousands of Americans who travel to Washington, D.C., around the Roe v. Wade anniversary to participate in the annual March for Life. Americans from every state in the union, of every political persuasion, of every religion (or none at all), come together in D.C. to stand up for the dignity and value and humanity of the unborn child.

Abortion advocates would like to obscure the fact that unborn babies are human beings, but they face an uphill battle. Because every person knows, on some level, that when we’re talking about abortion, we are talking about killing a human being.

Take one look at an ultrasound, at a baby girl sucking her thumb or a baby boy kicking his feet, and it’s pretty hard to argue that that’s just a clump of cells. And I believe that this is why, despite years of fierce abortion advocacy from the far left, the majority of Americans do not believe in unrestricted abortion – because they know that the unborn child is a human being, and they know that human beings deserve to be protected.

Like many things during this pandemic, this year’s March for Life looked different. Instead of gathering in Washington, D.C., Americans around the country gathered in spirit – and on the internet – to stand up for life. But their enthusiasm was undimmed.

I’m proud of all the South Dakotans who participated in the virtual March for Life this year – and all the South Dakotans who stand up for life throughout the year. Because as important as the March for Life is, the biggest work of the pro-life movement happens outside the March for Life. It happens in churches and on college campuses and at maternity homes and crisis pregnancy centers – everywhere Americans pray and advocate and educate and offer help and hope and support to moms and dads facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies.

I will continue to work in Washington to protect the right to life of unborn human beings. I recently joined a number of pro-life colleagues to co-sponsor the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. It is unthinkable that it is legal to allow unborn babies capable of feeling pain to be killed by abortion. I’ve co-sponsored this legislation in previous Congresses, and I will continue to co-sponsor it until the day we can get it signed into law.

I am proud to stand beside all those who work to secure the right to life of unborn Americans. I know that it is not always easy. But I am confident that in the end, right and justice will prevail. Because we have the truth on our side – the truth that every human being, born and unborn, old or young, of every race and religion and political persuasion, is created in the image and likeness of God and has infinite dignity and value.

So keep standing up for the babies. And I will continue to join my efforts with yours so that one day soon, the right to life of unborn human beings will be protected in law.

###