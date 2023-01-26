Senator Julie Frye Mueller releases statement, portraying herself as a victim, claiming she is being persecuted for “advancing freedom.”

Republican State Senator and (IMHO) awful person Julie Frye Mueller has issued a poorly worded & canned statement to the media which tries to downplay the negative interaction she had with an employee of the Legislative Research Council which got her stripped of her legislative committees and booted from caucus:

From Dakota News Now:

In a statement to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory, Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) accused Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) of “stripping the people of District 30 of representation on important topics that effect (sic) our district.” and.. Frye-Mueller acknowledged that the reason for the controversy stemmed from a conversation that she had earlier this week with a Legislative Research Council (LRC) staffer, but said that that conversation did not revolve around the COVID-19 vaccine and it’s efficacy, as has been speculated in the State Capitol. and.. “It is a sad day in America when advancing freedom becomes a crime,” Frye-Mueller said

Read the entire story here.

Aside from the fact that she’s denying it had anything to do with vaccines, I wonder who wrote this for her…. effect is a noun. I probably don’t have to wonder, but I’ll wonder out loud anyway.

Did her ghostwriter actually say “It is a sad day in America when advancing freedom becomes a crime” in response to the accusation of Mueller being verbally abusive to a legislative employee?

With her defiance, I think we’re watching her dig a bigger hole for herself which is demanding that a Select Committee on Discipline be called in response.