Senator Lee Schoenbeck accusing Rep. Drew Dennert of gerrymandering redistricting proposal, and says House plan is for “taking care of a few of their friends”

From the Argus Leader, State Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck is mincing few words on redistricting as he believes House members are trying to draw lines to protect themselves after saving their proposals for very late in process, and trying to keep a district that was drawn 10 years ago to protect incumbents:

“Ten years ago, a conurbation district didn’t exactly give us a great proposal for District 25. It’s oddly shaped,” Crabtree said last week. “I don’t think we should go back and make the same mistake we did 10 years ago.”

Schoenbeck told the Argus Leader on Friday the House’s map, drafted by Dennert, is “gerrymandered” and looks like “they gave a monkey a switchblade and said carve up South Dakota.” He accused House members of inserting self interests into the process.

“The Speaker put people on the committee who’s goal is to draw lines to protect Legislators who have, let’s say, unique worldviews,” Schoenbeck said. “It’s the House committee taking care of a few of their friends.”

and..

Gosch pointed to a proposed district map Schoenbeck published on a conservative blog this summer and its similarity to the map the Senate Redistricting Committee is recommending.