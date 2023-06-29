KXLG Radio had an extensive interview with Senate President Pro Tem/State Senator Lee Schoenbeck about the carbon capture pipelines proposed in the state. And Lee had some very pointed comments about the motives of politicians who are trying to use the issue to make hold rallies and make political hay. As noted in the interview:
And here’s the sad thing. It’s these demagogue politicians.. I saw another one on the news last night that know better.
Well, I take that back, there’s one of them who speaks out who’s just stupid. That person doesn’t know better. But the other ones know better.
They’re just trying to drum up support so they can have rallies; one of them wants to be the attorney general of South Dakota. But when they do that, they feed the fear of the legitimate.. people who have real concerns that want to know more. When you feed the fear, all you do is make those people scared, and it ruins the ability to have the reasonable conversation you ought to have.
I’m really tired of these politicians that are just trying to make political hay out of an issue that is pretty simple.
Go listen to the story here (under LEE3.mp3).
The entire interview is worth listening to, and Lee has some pretty good points about the value of the project to the state and the fear mongering of some self-promoting politicians. Well worth a listen.
3 thoughts on “Senator Lee Schoenbeck gives interview to KXLG Radio on carbon capture pipeline projects and soapboxing politicians. “Tired of politicians trying to make political hay.””
So I assume the Governor is the “I saw another one on the news that knows better”
And Jon Hansen is the “wants to be the Attorney General of South Dakota”
Who is the “just stupid” legislator he refers to?
I would ask Schoenbeck, think he’s talking about legislators. Although there are several who the “just stupid” could be.
This interview answered 0 (ZERO, NIL, NULL, BUMPKIS) of my questions.
I would like to speak with someone who is an expert in this project.
“Because people get paid” is not enough. That’s a payoff.
But for what?
I want to get into the technical details of the project.
If you know someone who is an expert on the use of this pipeline, please have them email me and we can suss out the details and make a better informed decision.
Waiving hands and saying, “[we need carbon pipelines through eminent domain or we could drive our cars or have electricity]” is nonsensical.
The program (Spearfish City Limits) is not a debate platform, and all of my guests would agree save maybe the last 2 minutes of our John McAffee interview wherein he claimed something that was dangerously factually incorrect.
[email protected]