Senator Lee Schoenbeck gives interview to KXLG Radio on carbon capture pipeline projects and soapboxing politicians. “Tired of politicians trying to make political hay.”

KXLG Radio had an extensive interview with Senate President Pro Tem/State Senator Lee Schoenbeck about the carbon capture pipelines proposed in the state. And Lee had some very pointed comments about the motives of politicians who are trying to use the issue to make hold rallies and make political hay. As noted in the interview:

And here’s the sad thing. It’s these demagogue politicians.. I saw another one on the news last night that know better.

Well, I take that back, there’s one of them who speaks out who’s just stupid. That person doesn’t know better. But the other ones know better.

They’re just trying to drum up support so they can have rallies; one of them wants to be the attorney general of South Dakota. But when they do that, they feed the fear of the legitimate.. people who have real concerns that want to know more. When you feed the fear, all you do is make those people scared, and it ruins the ability to have the reasonable conversation you ought to have.

I’m really tired of these politicians that are just trying to make political hay out of an issue that is pretty simple.