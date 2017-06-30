Senator Mike Rounds in the field with fundraising letter Posted on June 30, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ US Senator Mike Rounds is in the mailbox this week to supporters with a fundraising letter to bring in funds for his US Senate race in 2020. And I have it here: (The bottom part which I tore off has the disclaimer, in case you’re wondering. – pp) FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
If he runs unopposed, do contributors get their money back? Shouldn’t possible contributors wait until there is an announced opposition candidate before donating?