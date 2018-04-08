Senator Mike Rounds on Meet the Press this AM Posted on April 8, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ US Senator Mike Rounds was on Meet the Press this AM talking about the chemical weapon attack in Syria and the possibility of Chinese tariffs on American ag products: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Impressed with his comments about Pruitt. Rounds is a straight shooter.
again, mike rounds makes me wish he’d had two more terms as governor, and again he makes me glad he’s our senator, and again he makes me wish he was the president. not that i’m complaining.