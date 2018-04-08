Senator Mike Rounds on Meet the Press this AM

US Senator Mike Rounds was on Meet the Press this AM talking about the chemical weapon attack in Syria and the possibility of Chinese tariffs on American ag products:

  2. enquirer

    again, mike rounds makes me wish he’d had two more terms as governor, and again he makes me glad he’s our senator, and again he makes me wish he was the president. not that i’m complaining.

