Senator Mike Rounds on Trump verdict, would have “difficult time” supporting him

From Politico, at least one South Dakota elected official has weighed in on how the verdict in a New York Civil Court against former President Trump for sexually abusing a woman would affect his future:

The verdict, which was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations, sparked quick reactions from the former president — who continued to deny the allegations — and from multiple members of Congress, including Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

“You never like to hear that a former president has been found in a civil court guilty of those types of actions,” the South Dakota senator told reporters Tuesday. When asked if he could support somebody who’s been found liable for sexual battery, he said: “I would have a difficult time doing so.”