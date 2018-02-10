Senator Nelson investigates voter records of Sioux Falls resident who wrote Letter to Editor critical of his Nosh Bill

WOW. Literally on the heels of Dakota Posts’ newest.. well, post, I had a reader send me this e-mail that’s making the rounds. If you recall the other day, former Citibank general counsel Dave Zimbeck had a fairly critical letter to the editor regarding Senator Stace Nelson:

For instance, the latter offer of an opportunity to engage in a great debate over a state nosh, the legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton, provides fellow legislators a welcome reprieve from his incessant “man-splaining” of how the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is controlling over all others; not to mention routine temper tantrums, while regularly purveying conspiracy theories, with little if any suggestion of substantiation. He, the champion of “food fights” of another form. Even the most casual observer of politics in S.D., can take one look at a rather corpulent Senator Nelson and recognize that he would not recognize a “nosh” if it hit him in the head. The notion of something resembling a snack must be an anathema to a person of his girth, yet he finds the need to spend even the smallest amount of time debating the merits with this latest, albeit less destructive, food fight. and… Speaker Mickelson and other leaders, need to gain control over the nonsense before most of us can be convinced that S.D. should do anything but go to a biennial legislative session.

Read that here. That was that.. until today, when this e-mail started making the rounds:

From: Dave Zimbeck

Sent: Friday, February 9, 2018 11:29 AM

To: stace.nelson@sdlegislature.gov

Subject: Your investigation Sen. Nelson, I recently learned that you are conducting an investigation of my voting records. Glad to know that you are still able to put to use your NCIS investigative skills. By all means, proceed. Of course, you can always just email me if you have any questions of a private citizen who is critical of your best use of time during the legislative session. I sincerely hope that you have fun. Bon appetite!

DZ

Wow, again. Are we reading that a State Legislator is allegedly “conducting an investigation” of the voting records of a private citizen who wrote a letter to the editor critical of him? I can’t say I’ve ever heard of such a thing. And I’ll repeat it because I’m a bit incredulous – a State Legislator is allegedly “conducting an investigation” of the voting records of a private citizen who wrote a letter to the editor critical of him?

Amazing. And it gets better… Because Senator Nelson responded, and CONFIRMED he was investigating him:

On Feb 9, 2018 11:59 AM, “Stace Nelson” <Stace.Nelson@sdlegislature.gov> wrote: Mr. Zimbeck, Not surprising, just confirming another loud mouth Democrat masquerading as a Republican. You clearly have no clue about the process or the duties involved in Pierre and think the job entails simply being a tax and send RINO like the rest of your kind. You don’t like all the work I do for my constituents? Tough! suck it up buttercup. Or? Feel free to come up and poke me in the chest and run your suck like a man instead of some whiny malcontent. Now scurry off, the big mean conservative Bull elephant has better things to do. SVN

So, when pressed about his investigation of Zimbeck, Nelson admits he was “just confirming” his suspicions? Ugh. How many times has anyone ever heard of a sitting State Legislator “investigating” someone who wrote a letter to the editor disagreeing with his frivolous legislation?

As far as I’ve heard, NONE. NOT ONE EVER. NO ONE DOES THIS.

But by the same token, no one else refers to themselves as a “conservative Bull elephant” (as is Nelson’s tendency). Did he do so because calling one’s self a bull elephant will impress someone who was Citibank’s General Counsel? No, but it might make Senator Nelson look like a buffoon.

And if that wasn’t enough, Dave Zimbeck provided a snarky reply to “the big conservative Bull elephant’s” (or bull-something’s) poison letter:

From: "Dave Zimbeck"

Date: Feb 9, 2018 1:11 PM

Subject: Re: Your investigation

To: “Stace Nelson” <Stace.Nelson@sdlegislature. gov Your reputation for intolerance of views that are not exactly the same as yours is well-earned. Glad to be a part of that club. Keep up that constituent service! First Frank Kloucek delivers for the district with kuchen, and now you deliver on chislic. All in the name of value added agriculture. Hope it works for you. Keep fighting us RINOs, big fella. DZ

Frank Kloucek and Stace Nelson? That’s rarified air. Rarified air indeed.

EPILOGUE: I corresponded with Mr. Zimbeck this afternoon, and he noted that yes, he did change his registration for a few months back in 2008. As in a decade ago. Why? In his words, he “did so in order to be able to cast a vote against Hillary Clinton. At the time, it seemed that it was going to be my one and only chance to vote against her.”

Ultimately, I think most members of the Republican Party in the party would be ok with that. Many of us enjoyed that opportunity a year and a half ago.

However, there is always a dissenter or two. Considering the ‘high-level’ investigation he conducted against someone who thought his trivial ‘state nosh bill’ was absolutely trivial, those in the Senator Stace Nelson “conservative Bull Elephant” Party have a problem with someone switching parties to make a statement.

Fortunately for Mr. Zimbeck, that might be a party of one.

