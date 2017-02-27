Senator Nelson is informed by the Attorney General that compromise is not illegal.

From the Attorney General’s office:
AG Issues Official Opinion Relating to “Vote Trading” and “Vehicle Bills”
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley has issued an Official Opinion on whether “vote trading” and “vehicle bills” are prohibited:
When it comes to horse trading on legislation – which is common in any legislature in the country – Senator Nelson has now been informed via an official Attorney General’s opinion that compromise is “not illegal.”
So I guess in regard to vehicle bills, essentially the attorney general says that in SD it is legal to replace an already passed out of committee vehicle bill with a completely different subject matter and thus bypass the normal committee testimony and hearing and vote to kill or pass the bill. To me this seems to skirt the actual meaning of the legislative process and allow a bill to get passed without public input. Is this correct? More importantly, is this right??? Apparently a chamber can vote to suspend the rules and allow a bill to be entered after the deadline date, so why the need for a vehicle bill. Why can’t the legislators get their act together before the deadline, or suspend the rules, or wait till next year? Or do the legislators know that an idea would never make it out of committee and thus use a vehicle bill as a go around the normal process? I never liked the idea of vehicle bills and like them even less now. I would like to hear from anyone with an explanation of how I am mistaken.
Springer, replacing “an already passed out of committee vehicle bill with a completely different subject matter” has been around for many, many years.
The legislature doing it with vehicle bills is actually a little more recent, and frankly, a little more transparent, as opposed to taking someone’s bill off the table and gutting it.
I know this is nothing new. But my question is whether the contents of the new bill have to pass muster through a committee hearing and testimony, committee vote up or down, and then on to the other chamber for the same thing. My concern is whether a law can be passed without the scrutiny of a true legislative process. Can it?
It depends where it is hoghoused, and what that chamber decides. It’s generally hoghoused in committee, sent to the floor, and then would be sent back to the other chamber for at least a conference committee. It could be hoghoused on the floor, but it still has to go back to the other chamber for a vote.
But it does bypass the public input phase regardless of where hoghoused, right? And it could bypass even the conference committee. So if a subject would be known to be controversial and probably not make it out of committee, this is one way to bypass all that and just vote on it on the floor, right?
It can’t bypass a conference committee if it’s different than what the original chamber passed.
OK, my mistake. I was referring to the original committee a bill has to get through in order to get to the floor of the chamber (including public input and debate). This is what is bypassed with vehicle bills, in other words no public input.
Is testimony from the public allowed during a conference committee hearing?
I think this was a huge mistake the way Jackley handled this. While he covered for legislators trading votes to pass vehicle bills, he opens himself up for the rightful criticism he turns a blind eye to political corruption. Even worse, it appears that he condones it.
I was told by one of the legislators who supposedly traded his vote on that empty vehicle bill, that it is not an excepted tradition in South Dakota for legislators to bribe each other by trading votes. He said the exact opposite, legislators are routinely told that it is unethical and illegal.
This looks terrible in the eyes of this voter.
Springer,
Life is filled with trade-offs including our Legislative process.
We have three choices:
1) Extend the Legislative calendar 15-20 days so an orderly process can handle all items which come before the Legislature as they do all they do win 40 days.
2) Give them some flexibility via vehicle bills and hoghouses to deal with issues outside of the normal and customary timeframe.
3) Just tell the people to wait until next year because the rules don’t allow the Legislature to deal with this issue because the timeframes have passed.
Personally, I find #2 the least objectionable.
Anonymous,
1) Jackley covered for nothing. He did what the Attorney General is sworn to do- assess the legality and Constitutionality of a matter and inform the Legislature. Are you some liberal who thinks judges and Attorney Generals should make up law as they see fit? Sheesh.
2) I get a kick out of all the people who criticize people who “compromise” as unethical. In my faith, it is a sin to believe one is God.
Except, legislative rules allow for a bill to be accepted all the way up to the second they gavel out of session, if they convince legislators in either chamber that the situation warrants it and they get them to vote to suspend the rules. Correct?
Isn’t it a long held conviction in the SD legislature that vote trading is illegal and unethical?
“Long held conviction… that vote trading is illegal and unethical” are two different concepts. As the AG points out, it is neither unconstitutional nor illegal as provided for in the state Constitution or codified laws.
Something CAN be unethical without it being illegal or unconstitutional. As you should be able to read AG Jackley very clearly states: “As members of the legislature, you have the ability to address your concerns about ‘vote trading’ by legislative rule or statutory enactment.” What this says is… if you think it is a problem that needs to be addressed with rules, then do it. The AG does not create law, only enforces it. The legislature is responsible for its own [non-criminal] policing of conduct. If one believes that something needs to be a rule or a law, then go ahead and fix it that way. Do not try to pass the buck to another branch of the government.
So Troy, would a “trade-off” be: vote my way and I will give you campaign money next year, or vote your constituents way and my campaign money goes to your opponent during the GOP primary?
Steve a quid pro quo as you describe is illegal and not even close to what Jackley was discussing.
Bingo!