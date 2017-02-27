Senator Nelson is informed by the Attorney General that compromise is not illegal.

From the Attorney General’s office:

AG Issues Official Opinion Relating to “Vote Trading” and “Vehicle Bills”

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley has issued an Official Opinion on whether “vote trading” and “vehicle bills” are prohibited:

AGoffopin1702rel by Pat Powers on Scribd

When it comes to horse trading on legislation – which is common in any legislature in the country – Senator Nelson has now been informed via an official Attorney General’s opinion that compromise is “not illegal.”

