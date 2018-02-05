Senator Nelson really not feeling the love today… Argus Leader letter to editor takes him to task.

Senator Nelson must really not be feeling the love today.

First it was Dakota Posts poking at State Senator Stace Nelson.

Now the Argus Leader via letters to the editor has former General Counsel for Citibank and 2016 District 14 GOP House Primary candidate David Zimbeck lobbing a few pointed words regarding Senator Nelson:

For instance, the latter offer of an opportunity to engage in a great debate over a state nosh, the legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton, provides fellow legislators a welcome reprieve from his incessant “man-splaining” of how the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is controlling over all others; not to mention routine temper tantrums, while regularly purveying conspiracy theories, with little if any suggestion of substantiation. He, the champion of “food fights” of another form. Even the most casual observer of politics in S.D., can take one look at a rather corpulent Senator Nelson and recognize that he would not recognize a “nosh” if it hit him in the head. The notion of something resembling a snack must be an anathema to a person of his girth, yet he finds the need to spend even the smallest amount of time debating the merits with this latest, albeit less destructive, food fight.

and…

Speaker Mickelson and other leaders, need to gain control over the nonsense before most of us can be convinced that S.D. should do anything but go to a biennial legislative session.