Senator Nelson says he needs 16k to win, among complaints of evil lobbyists, and needing big bucks to win in one of most Republican Districts in State.

State Senator Stace Nelson, who has been attacking Republicans non-stop for quite some time now, from his fellow Republican Legislators to the Republican nominee for Governor, was out begging for dollars via social media this past weekend.

Why? Because he thinks he’s going to need $16,000 to win his election in what has traditionally been one of the most Republican legislative districts in all of South Dakota:

This isn’t the first time Nelson has made the baseless claim that “Because he is not a tax or spender, special interests won’t donate to him.” In fact, it’s one of the reasons he cited as why he formed a breakaway caucus to compete with the GOP House and Senate Caucuses – because he wants to compete with Republicans for raising money:

Nelson’s line of boo hoo, evil lobbyists won’t donate to me has been a fairy tale he keeps repeating. Here he was as complaining about it right after the GOP convention as well…

As I said then, “after attacking literally everyone in the Republican party, especially many of the GOP’s statewide candidates, constantly calling anyone in spitting distance RINO’s, running his hand-selected legislative candidates to knock out legislators who oppose him, calling fellow Republicans corrupt, standing with Rick Weiland, trafficking with liberal democrat Cory Heidelberger, voting with the Democrats in the State Senate, and seeking their help on legislation, Republican donors are supposed to run to Senator Nelson with bags of cash for his re-election?”

I suspect the problem he’s always had in raising cash is more personality based than a nefarious plot. Besides. But the bigger question is why does he need that kind of money in his District? In – District 19 – here’s how voter registration breaks down:

Republican 9887 Democrat 3469 Independent 1927

Republicans enjoy a voter registration advantage just shy of 6500 voters. Unless he’s antagonized voters in his legislative district so much that 4000 or so of them are going to vote against him, which might be possible,

Otherwise, I’m not sure what he’s going to do with $16,000 dollars, unless his “conservative caucus” is waiting for a boost.

Regardless, if he has his heart set on raising $16,000 to fund his political activities whatever they may be, at the rate he’s going we might have to watch him do a lot more begging.

