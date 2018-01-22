Senator & President of the NCSL Deb Peters on back cover of NCSL Organization Magazine Posted on January 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Twitter: South Dakota’s Sen. @DebPetersForSD is on the back cover of this month’s @NCSLorg Magazine; Peters is President of NCSL this year. #SouthDakota pic.twitter.com/8O390tl4Tr — Justin Smith (@justingsmith) January 22, 2018 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Congratulations Sen. Peters!
and a small shout out to Justin Smith, great guy also, good catch!
Workhorse.