Senator Jessica Castleberry responds to state’s demand for COVID fund repayment

In response to Governor Noem’s letter to Republican State Senator Jessica Castleberry over her business’ receipt of COVID funds, the Senator noted that prior to acceptance of the funds in dispute, she had an opinion from legal counsel which supported her ability to accept those funds, as well as working with DSS staff on the issue.

As reported this afternoon by the Dakota Scout:

“Prior to applying for any grant monies, I hired independent legal counsel to give an opinion as to whether my company would be eligible to receive the funding under the federal grant which provided the funds to the state,” she said. “After consulting with legal counsel, I believed my company was eligible. Upon several occasions, I communicated directly and transparently with DSS staff regarding grant applications. I am committed to resolving the issue with the state and will work with them to ensure I acted in compliance with the state Constitution.”

