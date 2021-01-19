Senator Rounds encourages people to move on from election

While some people don’t want to let it he Presidential race go, Senator Mike Rounds assures them on Dakota News Now tonight that it’s done:

“My message is I know it’s hard. I know you truly wanted to win it, but please. 60 different court cases, the attorney general himself Bill Barr, members of the United States House, and members of the United States Senate have looked at, and we truly believe that the election, while there were abnormalities, would not have changed the outcome of the election. Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect of the United States.”