Senator Rounds making “Coffee and Conversation with Mike” stops around the state next week

US Senator Mike Rounds is making the… er, rounds.. in South Dakota next week with a pair of stops in Chamberlain and Deadwood as he sits down on a one-to-one basis with South Dakotans for Coffee and Conversation about the issues of the day.

According to a release from Rounds’ office, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds will host “Coffee and Conversation with Mike” at the Chamberlain Community Center.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, Mike will host “Coffee and Conversation with Mike” at the Springhill Suites in Deadwood.

The public is invited to attend both events.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017

3:30 p.m. CT

Coffee and Conversation with Mike

Chamberlain Community Center

112 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017

3:30 p.m. MT

Coffee and Conversation with Mike

Springhill Suites

260 Lower Main St., Deadwood, SD

###

Facebook Twitter