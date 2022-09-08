This week Politico had a story where South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds had some words about former President Trump’s removal of classified documents from the White House:
Some Republicans, though they’ve been few and far between so far, have openly criticized Trump’s handling of the documents and assert that he never should have had them in the first place.
“You shouldn’t be taking those classified things that are supposed to be … in a classified location,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who has previously drawn Trump’s ire for criticizing the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election. “There are specific areas where classified materials are looked at. And it’s pretty clear-cut.”
9 thoughts on “Senator Rounds takes Trump to task for taking classified documents”
There were so many hoaxes perpetrated on President Trump, I’m not sure this’ll be any different. The FBI violated law by not allowing Trump’s legal representation to be present. I’m all for not selling-out the US to China.
Rounds’ work on Chinese ownership of US farmland notwithstanding, his lack of support for the Trump trade deal reconfiguration with respect to China is troubling.
Seems inconsistent.
LOLOLOLOLLL, there is no law requiring the FBI inform someone’s attorney that a search supported by warrant is going to be conducted. That would be a near guarantee evidence would be destroyed. Do you just say this stuff and hope nobody fact checks you, John?
There is no legal requirement that officers executing a search warrant must allow the subject’s lawyers to be present. In fact it is common that officers “clear the area” or assign an agent to monitor any civilian in the premises while the search is conducted.
So the hoax is claiming that the FBI had a duty to let the lawyers hang out and oversee.
Those are facts. Trumpers have his “alternative facts”.
Mike Rounds taking on the Trump idiocies and Pat Powers taking on the party wackos. It’s a telling thing when THEY are the voices of reason in the Republican Party!!!
Amen to that!
🤣🤣🤣 someone’s got jokes!!!🤣🤣🤣
There was nothing illegal that Trump had. You can take that to the bank.
It’s going to be another russia gate hoax that blows up in the democrats face.
I never fell for it and every democrat and some repubs did on this site.
You’ve seen the docs eh?