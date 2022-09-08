Senator Rounds takes Trump to task for taking classified documents

This week Politico had a story where South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds had some words about former President Trump’s removal of classified documents from the White House:

Some Republicans, though they’ve been few and far between so far, have openly criticized Trump’s handling of the documents and assert that he never should have had them in the first place.

“You shouldn’t be taking those classified things that are supposed to be … in a classified location,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who has previously drawn Trump’s ire for criticizing the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election. “There are specific areas where classified materials are looked at. And it’s pretty clear-cut.”